Scarborough man, 18, charged with rape following Dean Road Cemetery attack

The incident took place in the early hours of Sunday morning

Detectives investigating a report of rape in Dean Road Cemetery in Scarborough in the early hours of July 21, have charged a man.

The 18-year-old man from Scarborough was arrested following the report, and has now been charged with rape.

He was remanded in police custody to appear at York Magistrates Court today (July 23).

A 21-year-old man, who was also arrested at the time, has been released on conditional police bail to allow for further enquiries to be carried out.

Officers continue to appeal for information and witnesses from anyone in the area overnight on July 20 to 21 who believes they can assist with enquiries.

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Ellis of the Safeguarding Unit said: "This was a terrifying incident, and we continue to support the brave victim who came forward to report it.

“We’re keen to speak to the person who was walking down Dean Road at the time of the incident, or anyone else in the area at the time, as we believe they may have crucial information.

“Could you be the person we need to speak to? Were you in the area at the time? If so, please get in touch.

“We understand this incident may cause concern in the community, but we would like to provide reassurance that we are treating this as an isolated incident.”

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for the Major Investigation Team.

To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or make an online report.