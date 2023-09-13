Scarborough man, 33, appears in court charged with possession with intent to supply cocaine

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Following a drugs raid by the Operation Expedite team in Scarborough on Saturday (9 September 2023) morning

Mark Alan Weaver, of Spreight Lane Steps, pleaded guilty to all the offences which were committed between 30 October 2022 and 9 September 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was remanded in custody ahead of sentencing at York Crown Court on Tuesday October 3.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Scarborough man has appeared in court charged with possession of cocaine with intent to supply.

His appearance at court followed a drugs raid by the Operation Expedite team in Scarborough on the morning of Saturday September 9.

North Yorkshire Police say the team carried out the search warrant after Weaver was suspected of supplying weights of cocaine in Scarborough.

Evidence that officers had gathered from call data and mobile phone examinations tied him to the offences.