Scarborough man, 33, appears in court charged with possession with intent to supply cocaine

A 33-year-old Scarborough man has appeared at York Magistrates’ Court charged with being in possession with intent to supply cocaine, being concerned in the supply of cocaine, and possession of criminal property.
By Court Reporter
Published 13th Sep 2023, 07:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 07:51 BST
Following a drugs raid by the Operation Expedite team in Scarborough on Saturday (9 September 2023) morning

Mark Alan Weaver, of Spreight Lane Steps, pleaded guilty to all the offences which were committed between 30 October 2022 and 9 September 2023.

He was remanded in custody ahead of sentencing at York Crown Court on Tuesday October 3.

A Scarborough man has appeared in court charged with possession of cocaine with intent to supply.
His appearance at court followed a drugs raid by the Operation Expedite team in Scarborough on the morning of Saturday September 9.

North Yorkshire Police say the team carried out the search warrant after Weaver was suspected of supplying weights of cocaine in Scarborough.

Evidence that officers had gathered from call data and mobile phone examinations tied him to the offences.

A substantial quantity of cocaine and cash were recovered from a vehicle linked to Weaver.