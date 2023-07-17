Scarborough man admits manslaughter after incident which resulted in Peter Houghton's death

Scott Connell, 35, appeared at Leeds Crown Court today when he pleaded guilty to manslaughter or unlawfully killing Peter Houghton.

Prosecutor Jonathan Sharp said there had been various incidents in town-centre pubs in the run-up to the fatal attack on September 17 last year.

Defence barrister Nick Peacock said that Connell had never troubled the courts before and asked for the case to be adjourned for pre-sentence reports.

Peter Houghton was described as a "loving family man". (Photo: Official Rovers Supporters’ Group)

He said the defence would be presenting character references from Connell’s family, friends and employers before sentence.

Judge Guy Kearl KC, the Recorder of Leeds, agreed to adjourn sentence for a probation report and victim statements to be provided.