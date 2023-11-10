Scarborough man among those listed in police 'wanted' appeal
They are, Karl/Carl Nimmo, 42, of Darlington who is wanted in connection with a breach of a restraining order.
Jake William Craven , 27, of Scarborough who is wanted for assault and Benjamin Peter Haycocks, 42, who is wanted for failing to appear at court.
A fourth wanted man, whose details were also released as part of the appeal, has been arrested.
Officers are carrying out extensive enquiries to locate the men, but they have so far evaded arrest.
If you have seen one of them, call North Yorkshire Police on 101.
If you have an immediate sighting or know where one of them is now, call 999.
You can also pass information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote the following reference numbers when passing information:
Karl Nimmo – 12230189289
Jake William Craven – 12230147800
Benjamin Peter Haycocks - 12230145326