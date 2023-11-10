News you can trust since 1882
Scarborough man among those listed in police 'wanted' appeal

North Yorkshire Police has released the details of three men they would like to speak to in connection with ongoing investigations.
By Louise French
Published 10th Nov 2023, 14:54 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 10th Nov 2023, 14:54 GMT
Jake William Craven
Jake William Craven

They are, Karl/Carl Nimmo, 42, of Darlington who is wanted in connection with a breach of a restraining order.

Jake William Craven , 27, of Scarborough who is wanted for assault and Benjamin Peter Haycocks, 42, who is wanted for failing to appear at court.

A fourth wanted man, whose details were also released as part of the appeal, has been arrested.

Benjamin Peter Haycocks
Benjamin Peter Haycocks
Officers are carrying out extensive enquiries to locate the men, but they have so far evaded arrest.

If you have seen one of them, call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

If you have an immediate sighting or know where one of them is now, call 999.

You can also pass information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the following reference numbers when passing information:

Karl Nimmo – 12230189289

Jake William Craven – 12230147800

Benjamin Peter Haycocks - 12230145326