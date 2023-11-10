Jake William Craven

They are, Karl/Carl Nimmo, 42, of Darlington who is wanted in connection with a breach of a restraining order.

Jake William Craven , 27, of Scarborough who is wanted for assault and Benjamin Peter Haycocks, 42, who is wanted for failing to appear at court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A fourth wanted man, whose details were also released as part of the appeal, has been arrested.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Benjamin Peter Haycocks

Officers are carrying out extensive enquiries to locate the men, but they have so far evaded arrest.

If you have seen one of them, call North Yorkshire Police on 101.

If you have an immediate sighting or know where one of them is now, call 999.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can also pass information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the following reference numbers when passing information:

Karl Nimmo – 12230189289

Jake William Craven – 12230147800