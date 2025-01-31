SCARBOROUGH: Man and five youths arrested in connection with supply of Class A drugs
At around 4:45pm, officers attended a hotel room after a male, known to police, had been seen entering the hotel.
When officers entered his room, a quantity of drugs and cash were located, along with a "Zombie" style knife.
A 20-year-old man was found in the room with four boys and one girl with ages ranging between 15 and 17-years-old.
All occupants were arrested by Police for being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.
The youths have since been released on conditional bail as the investigation is still ongoing.
The 20-year-old suspect has been charged and remanded until his court appearance on March 3 2025 at York Crown Court for three drug offences including possession with intent to supply Class A.
He remains under investigation for other associated offences.