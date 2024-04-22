Scarborough man arrested after breath test showed he was four times the drink-drive limit

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police received a call from a member of the public at around 10.15am on Sunday April 21, in relation to a car that was driving slowly and swerving in the road.

Following an area search, the suspect was located by officers from Scarborough's Neighbourhood Policing Team six.

After failing the roadside breath test, the suspect was arrested and was taken into custody cells after blowing more than four times the drink-drive limit.

His car has also been seized after not having a valid insurance policy.

PC Stacey Begin said after the arrest: “This driver was over four times the legal limit.

“Not only was he driving without a valid insurance policy, but he made his own decision to put other people lives at risk.