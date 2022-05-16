Scarborough man arrested on suspicion of vehicle taking, danger driving and drugs offences.

The incident happened on Sunday May 15 at around 1am and involved a blue Ford Fiesta being driven around Scarborough town centre at speed.

An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking, dangerous driving, driving whilst unfit through drugs and possession of cannabis.

He has since been interviewed and released on bail while enquiries continue.

Police would like to trace the person that brought the vehicle to the attention of officers who were on patrol in the vicinity of Valley Bridge Road.

They are also appealing to anyone else who witnessed the manner of driving of the blue Fiesta or has captured the vehicle on dashcam or doorbell CCTV to get in touch.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for David Brant. You can also email [email protected]