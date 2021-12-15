Scarborough man charged with attempted murder after reports of 'serious' assault in Falsgrave

Officers were called to reports of a "serious" assault on Falsgrave Road.

Jack Sutton, of Mount View Avenue in Falsgrave, appeared at Scarborough Magistrates' Court on Monday December 13.

North Yorkshire Police were called by members of the public at around 11.30pm on Friday December 10 to a report of an on-going assault on Falsgrave Road.

A police helicopter was used to search for the suspect who had fled the scene.

Officers said a man was arrested in the early hours of Saturday December 11.

Sutton, 23, was charged with possession of an offensive weapon and attempted murder.