Scarborough man charged with robbery after incident at a local shop
A man appeared at court over the weekend charged with robbery following an incident in Scarborough.
By Emma Ryan
Monday, 4th April 2022, 2:14 pm
Updated
Monday, 4th April 2022, 2:16 pm
The man in his 20s, from the Scarborough area, was charged with robbery and carrying a knife following the incident on Wednesday March 30 at Manor Road Stores on Manor Road.
He was remanded to appear at York Magistrates' Court on Saturday and the case is now with the court.