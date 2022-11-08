Scarborough man found guilty of murder of 35-year-old Steven John Cawthorn in Hull

Steven John Cawthorn - Image:Humberside Police

Barzan Sadoun, 45, of Hoxton Road, Scarborough and Seyid Moisawi, 46, of Cheetham Hill Road, Manchester were both charged and brought before the jury at Hull Crown Court.

Sadoun has been found guilty of murder and violent disorder, whilst Moisawi has been found to have committed the acts in the fight that left Mr Cawthorn with a fatal stab wound to the back on 26 July 2017.

A third suspect in the case, Urdi Taha, 34, remains wanted for murder and violent disorder, and is believed to have fled abroad immediately after the incident.

Barzan Sadoun, from Scarborough, has been convicted of the murder of Steven John Cawthorn - Image:Humberside Police

Humberside Police are working with the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) and foreign office around the opportunities of extradition.

A fourth man, Christopher Young, 38, of HMP Leeds pleaded guilty to violent disorder at an earlier hearing.

The incident took place on the afternoon of Wednesday July 26, 2017 when Humberside Police received a call that five men were fighting outside a property on Leonard Street just off Beverley Road in Hull.

The call reported that the men had weapons, namely pieces of wood and sticks, and were repeatedly hitting each other with them.

Seyid Moisawi - Image:Humberside Police

One of the men is alleged to have run into a flat and returned with a large kitchen knife, chased Mr Cawthorn and stabbed him in the back, as he ran away.

Mr Cawthorn fell to the ground and was critically injured.

Sadoun and Moisawi continued to assault him with sticks whilst he lay on the ground.

Tragically, despite the best efforts of everyone, Mr Cawthorn died from his injuries in hospital that night.

Speaking after the verdict, Officer in the Case (OIC), Detective Sergeant Sam Cunnington, said: “The court case and outcome has been a long time coming for Steven’s family, and although I know they will never be able to make peace with what happened that day I hope that this verdict will bring an end to the uncertainty.”

Mr Cawthorn’s mother, Sue, said: “Stevie’s death has left a huge void in our lives.

"I have suffered the devastating loss of my son; his sisters have lost their brother; and our family has been turned upside down by his murder.

“Being suddenly thrust into the criminal justice system while grieving for your loved one is something I would not wish on anyone, but I want to thank everyone involved in the investigation as they have done everything they could to bring those responsible for Stevie’s death to justice.

“Stevie loved the outdoors and was never happier than when he was playing football, he was hardworking and so practical, helping people whenever he could. We will miss him every day.”

Senior Investigating Officer (SIO), Detective Chief Inspector Grant Taylor, said: “This incident understandably shocked the local community due to the level of violence displayed by all of those involved."

“My team and I remain committed in our bid to get Steven’s family the justice they deserve with the outstanding suspect.

"We would ask that if anyone has knowledge of the whereabouts of Urdi Taha that they contact Humberside Police or Crimestoppers.”