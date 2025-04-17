Scarborough man jailed after pub attack leaves victim needing 20 stitches and reconstructive surgery

Jamie Mark Liley (pictured) headbutted his victim twice and had to be stopped by members of the public. Today (April 17) he was sentenced to 15 months in prison. Photo: North Yorkshire Police.

A drinker who injured a man in a Scarborough pub so badly he needed plastic surgery to his face has been jailed.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jamie Mark Liley (pictured) headbutted his victim twice and had to be stopped by members of the public.

The victim needed 20 stitches and reconstructive surgery following the attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liley, who is 38 and from Scarborough, was arrested and interviewed by detectives.

The case was sent to York Crown Court where he pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm during the incident in December 2023.

Today (April 17) he was sentenced to 15 months in prison.

After the hearing, Detective Constable Sam Rivers, of Scarborough CID, said: “This case is a stark reminder that violence will not be tolerated by North Yorkshire Police.

“The victim in this case suffered a serious injury requiring over 20 stitches, and credit must be given to him for his patience and solidarity going through the court process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The evidence gathered early on by police forced the defendant to plead guilty on the first day of his trial.

“I hope the sentence today can be some form of closure for the victim and his family and a reminder to all those enjoying the nighttime economy that this type of behaviour can have serious consequences.”