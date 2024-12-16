Scarborough man jailed after shoplifting offence at town's B&M store
Cook was arrested after being seen by a police officer, concealing a gift set under his coat in the store on Westborough, on Wednesday December 4, 2024.
Following a search of Cook, a Stanley knife was also located.
Cook was arrested for theft and possession of a bladed article.
Following a further search in custody of Cook’s bag, further suspected stolen items were located.
These items included wireless headphones, X Box controllers and deodorant.
During his interview, Cook fully admitted that he entered the store, intending to steal.
Cook was remanded for his visit to the magistrates’ court on December 5, where he was charged with both offences.
He was also charged with a breach of court bail, as Cook already had an exclusion from entering retail premises in Scarborough.
Cook was sentenced to 50 weeks in prison and a requirement to pay a victim surcharge of £178.