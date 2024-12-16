Scarborough man jailed after shoplifting offence at town's B&M store

By Court Reporter
Published 16th Dec 2024, 10:30 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Stealing from B&M in Scarborough Town Centre resulted in a 43-year-old Aaron Cook, of Barrowcliff Road, appearing before York Magistrates’ Court.

Cook was arrested after being seen by a police officer, concealing a gift set under his coat in the store on Westborough, on Wednesday December 4, 2024.

Following a search of Cook, a Stanley knife was also located.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cook was arrested for theft and possession of a bladed article.

Aaron Cook.placeholder image
Aaron Cook.

Following a further search in custody of Cook’s bag, further suspected stolen items were located.

These items included wireless headphones, X Box controllers and deodorant.

During his interview, Cook fully admitted that he entered the store, intending to steal.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cook was remanded for his visit to the magistrates’ court on December 5, where he was charged with both offences.

He was also charged with a breach of court bail, as Cook already had an exclusion from entering retail premises in Scarborough.

Cook was sentenced to 50 weeks in prison and a requirement to pay a victim surcharge of £178.

News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice