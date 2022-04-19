Scarborough man jailed for 16 years after stabbing ex-girlfriend multiple times in face, chest and arms

Jack Sutton, 23, of Mount View Avenue, was also given an extended four-year licence at York Crown Court after pleading guilty to attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon.

Sutton admitted stabbing the 23-year-old woman multiple times during the incident on Londesborough Road at around 11.30pm on Friday December 10 last year.

North Yorkshire Police officers stemmed the victim's bleeding and rushed her to Scarborough Hospital in their van.

The woman was then transferred to Hull Royal Infirmary where she underwent emergency treatment.

Meanwhile, Jack Sutton ran from the scene of the stabbing and a firearms team was used to track him down.

A police helicopter was scrambled and Sutton was found and arrested in a back garden on Mount View Avenue, just over an hour after the incident was reported.

Detective Chief Inspector Graeme Wright, Crime Commander of Scarborough and Ryedale Police, said: "This was an extremely brutal and frightening attack in which the victim was very lucky to escape with her life.

"Sutton now accepts that his actions that night were reprehensible and could have resulted in fatal injuries to the brave victim.

"He now has plenty of time to reflect on this incident and hopefully take on board every opportunity to reform his ways.

DCI Wright thanked fast-acting officers who gave the victim emergency first aid and took her to the hospital before an ambulance could be dispatched.