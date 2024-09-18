Scarborough man jailed for crime spree after torching a Merc, stealing from shops and carrying 'vicious' knife

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Scarborough criminal has been jailed yet again after a crime spree in which he torched a Mercedes, stole from town centre shops and was caught with a “vicious” lock knife.

Reece James Hardy, 33, was first arrested on March 22 last year after police were called out to reports of “two males seen de-tagging items” in a local Boots store, York Crown Court heard.

Prosecutor Brooke Morrison said police found Hardy and the other man sitting on a bench in the North Street car park.

Hardy immediately handed over packs of stolen Pokemon cards, worth about £150, but as officers were about to search him, he threw “an item” behind the bench.

Reece James Hardy.

Ms Morrison said “the item” was a red-handled lock knife which was seized by police.

Hardy was arrested and bailed, but three months later, on June 2, the arson attack occurred next to a trade merchants’ site in Albemarle Back Road, where he torched a Mercedes E320 and smashed the window of a Mercedes AMG.

Hardy broke into the two vehicles, which were parked on the side of the road, and tried to hot-wire and steal them.

He tried to start the engines but despite tampering with the ignitions and cutting wires, he failed to start the vehicles which were under renovation.

When the owners returned to the property the following morning, the central console of the Mercedes E320 was on fire.

Ms Morrison said that Hardy, who went equipped with a “tool” and two lighters, had deliberately started the fire during or after his unsuccessful attempt to steal the vehicle.

The attacks on the two vehicles caused about £830 of damage.

At about the same time, police received reports of a shop theft at Marks & Spencer in St Nicholas Street.

They were able to identify Hardy from CCTV footage which showed him leaving the store with stolen items and trace him to the scene of the arson attack.

Upon arrest, he was found with a Mercedes badge, the two lighters and the “tool” he had used in the break-in, as well as a small amount of cannabis and items stolen from Marks & Spencer including bottles of rum and vodka and two tins of mackerel.

He was bailed again – but still carried on his crime spree.

On March 3 this year, CCTV cameras at Sainsbury’s on Ramshill Road captured Hardy walking out of the store with just over £19 of stolen items.

Two months later, while still at large, brazen Hardy, who was homeless at the time, walked into Scarborough Police Station to “enquire about emergency accommodation”.

“Officers recognised there was an outstanding warrant in relation to (the Sainsbury’s) incident and he was arrested,” said Ms Morrison.

Hardy, of no fixed address, was charged with arson, damaging the vehicles, shop theft, possessing a knife and cannabis.

He was due to appear at Scarborough Magistrates’ Court on June 3 to answer to all the charges but failed to turn up.

He then missed another scheduled court appearance on June 27, while still on bail.

He was duly charged with two further charges of failing to surrender to custody.

He finally admitted all offences at a hearing at the magistrates’ court in July and appeared for sentence via video link at the Crown Court today (Sep 18) after being remanded in custody.

Ms Morrison said that Hardy was under the influence of alcohol throughout the crime spree.

His criminal record comprised 38 previous offences including cannabis possession, carrying an offensive weapon, criminal damage and 10 previous convictions for theft, mainly shoplifting.

Defence barrister Dan Lee said Hardy was an alcoholic who was drinking and taking drugs at the time of the offences.

He said that Hardy had stolen to fund his addiction which was part of a “chaotic” lifestyle.

Judge Geoffrey Marson KC told Hardy it was “fortunate” that the Mercedes vehicles had not been more seriously damaged and there was “no doubt” that he was trying to steal them.

He condemned the Scarborough man for carrying a “vicious weapon” in the lock knife, adding: “There is no lawful reason for anyone to possess such an item.

"It is designed to inflict injury and to threaten.”

Hardy was jailed for 20 months for the arson, carrying a blade and the theft from Sainsbury’s while on bail.

There were concurrent jail sentences for the other offences.