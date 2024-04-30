Scarborough man jailed for more than years for raid on home while family slept

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jordan Eastwood, 24, stole the keys to the owner’s high-value Audi and drove off in the car with his sidekick Anton Sharlotte, York Crown Court heard.

Prosecutor Dan Lee said the pair had been casing the house in Newlands Park Crescent for hours before raiding the property.

Then, with hoods up, faces masked and gloves on, they sidled up to the house, broke in through the back door and took the keys to the Audi A4.

Jordan Eastwood.

Mr Lee said the owner had put the car keys on the inside of the door before going to bed.

He, his wife and daughter were asleep when Eastwood and Sharlotte turned up at the property at about 1.25am, walked in through the front gate, then walked back down the road.

Just under an hour later, they returned to the family home with their hoods up on a “reconnaissance exercise”.

An hour later, at about 3.30am, they returned again and were captured on the homeowners’ Ring Doorbell camera.

They left the property again and returned about 10 minutes later when they forced their way into the house, taking the car key and £55 cash from the victim’s wallet, but at that stage they left the car on the driveway.

Just under an hour later, at about 4.20am, Sharlotte, 20, returned on his own and took photos of the Audi before leaving again and reuniting with Eastwood and a third man.

They returned to Newlands Park Crescent at about 5.50am when Eastwood and Sharlotte drove off in the Audi while the third man, who can’t be named for legal reasons, kept look-out on the other side of the road.

A few minutes later, the Audi was captured on CCTV turning towards nearby Rowan Close.

Eastwood and Sharlotte then made their way to a property in Barrowcliff.

Meanwhile, the victim woke up to find that his car key and “expensive” vehicle were missing.

He contacted police who found the Audi at an address in Rowan Close at about 10am the same morning.

Damage had been caused to the car.

Eastwood, currently of no fixed address, had led something of a nomadic existence and had been living in Scarborough in recent years where for a time he had been working as a landscape gardener before lapsing back into crime.

He also had links to Teesside and his latest registered address was Anlaby Road, Hull.

Following their arrests, both he and Sharlotte admitted burglary and vehicle theft and appeared for sentence on April 29.

Mr Lee said that given the reconnoitring of the burgled property and the carefully planned nature of the raid, it was clear the raiders had “forensic knowledge”.

The named victim said: “The thought of somebody climbing into the house is extremely frightening.”

He said it had had a profound effect on his family and he had since installed extra lighting and security at his home.

Eastwood - who was on prison licence at the time of the raid in September 2022 - had 10 previous convictions for 22 offences, mainly for burglary and theft.

In January 2020, he was jailed for 20 months for stealing from a charity box raising money for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance after breaking into the Pizza Pizza takeaway in North Street, Scarborough, where he also stole cash from the till and bottles of wine.

That break-in was one of three burglaries in two days in which Eastwood targeted businesses in Scarborough.

His rap sheet also included convictions for cannabis possession and stealing lead from the roof of Selby Abbey.

Defence barrister Lily Wildman conceded that Eastwood had been “getting involved in (burglaries) time and time again”.

Graham Parkin, for Sharlotte, asked for his client’s sentence to be adjourned for a probation report.

Judge Simon Hickey said the burglary had had a “marked” effect on the victims who had been caused “emotional distress” and “still had trouble getting to sleep”.

Eastwood was jailed for three years and four months.

The judge agreed to adjourn sentence in Sharlotte’s case but warned him he was in a “serious position” as it was a carefully planned raid on a family home.