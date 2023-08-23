Scarborough man jailed for subjecting pregnant partner to 'catalogue of physical and mental abuse'

Daniel Newsome, 30, who has a history of domestic abuse against former partners, made the victim’s life “a misery” by what amounted to a dictatorial regime within their home in the town.

During the toxic relationship, Newsome subjected her to a whole host of degrading, humiliating and at times violent incidents including dragging her by the hair around their home, threatening to throw her off a banister, pushing her down some stairs and dictating what she should wear, York Crown Court heard.

Prosecutor Jemima Stephenson said Newsome and the victim had been in a relationship for about three years, but it had been riddled with groundless accusations that she had been unfaithful.

In August last year, at their home in Britannia Street, Newsome accused her of sleeping with other men and a heated row ensued.

“She was stood in the dining room and he threw a disposable lighter at her head which hit her in the eye, which caused the eye to swell up and…a black eye,” said Ms Stephenson.

On November 20, by which time the named victim was pregnant, the couple again got into a steaming row after Newsome accused her of cheating on him.

This time, he grabbed her by the hair and dragged her onto the bathroom floor, before spitting at her and dragging her onto the landing, where he tried to push her over the banister.

He then pushed her down a few stairs while shouting at her.

The victim suffered scratches, bruising and a bleeding nose.

The victim said that Newsome had a “violent outburst every three days” during their relationship.

He would regularly demand money from her in an “aggressive and abusive” way to fund his cannabis habit, to the extent that she ended up destitute.

She ended up loaning him a “significant amount of money which left her in debt” and struggling to support her family, said Ms Stephenson.

Newsome became increasingly jealous and critical of her appearance, telling her she looked “fake” and that he “didn’t want other men staring at her”.

He would “destroy her make-up” and stop her going for beauty therapy because of his incessant demands for money.

“She looked run-down and lost weight,” said Ms Stephenson.

Newsome, a burly figure, would aim volleys of vile abuse at her and practically stopped her going out.

She saw “less and less” of her mother whom Newsome banned from entering the house.

“She had to contact friends secretly,” added Ms Stephenson.

Newsome would frequently damage her property including “smashing glass in walls and doors”, and damaging the banister, her clothes and hair straighteners.

The victim broke up with Newsome after her terrible ordeal, which left her with “very little” money.

She eventually told her mother who contacted police and Newsome was arrested in February this year at a B&B in Scarborough.

“Police found a number of abusive messages sent from (the defendant’s phone) to (the victim), accusing her of seeing other men,” said Ms Stephenson.

They also found photos of the victim’s injuries which included “numerous” bruises to her face and body.

Newsome, lately of Leeds, ultimately admitted one count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, two counts of using controlling or coercive behaviour and damaging the victim’s property.

The pleas were entered on the day of trial.

He admitted another charge of possessing cannabis which was dealt with at Scarborough Magistrates’ Court.

He denied another allegation of intentional strangulation which was ultimately dropped by the prosecution.

He appeared for sentence via video link on August 22 after being remanded in custody.

In a statement read out in court, the victim said Newsome’s wicked offences had had a profound effect on her and she had been prescribed anti-depressants for anxiety.

“I’m still trying to fix the damage to my rented property which I can’t afford all at once,” she added.

She had had nightmares and was “fearful of ever having a relationship again” because her “trust had gone”.

She described her experience as “terrifying and scary”.

Newsome, of Royal Park Terrace, Hyde Park, had 17 previous convictions for 35 offences including numerous domestic-abuse incidents.

They included breaching restraining and non-molestation orders, damaging property and battering another former partner.

His solicitor advocate Neil Cutte said: “The defendant is not proud of…his behaviour.

"His drug usage, he thinks, played a part in this.”

Judge Sean Morris, the Recorder of York, told Newsome: “You have got one of the worst records I have seen for behaviour towards the opposite sex.

"There is clearly some deep-seated issue inside your psyche when it comes to women.”

He added: “You made this woman’s life a misery, as you have made countless women’s lives a misery.”

The judge said that because Newsome had “such an appalling record for beating women and making their lives a misery”, he placed him at the top of the sentencing category for such offences.