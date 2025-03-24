Scarborough man jailed for violent attack on ex-partner

Liam James Watson

A Scarborough man who stabbed his ex-partner in her abdomen has been jailed for ten years.

Liam James Watson from Scarborough subjected the victim to a horrific attack on Wednesday March 27 2024.

The 32-year-old was subsequently charged with grievous bodily harm (GBH), possession of an offensive weapon, criminal damage and a racially aggravated public order offence.

Watson was found guilty following a trial.

He appeared at York Crown Court on Thursday and was sentenced to ten years in prison.

At 3.38pm on Wednesday March 27 North Yorkshire Police received a report from the Ambulance Service stating that a woman had been stabbed in Scarborough.

The victim, Watson’s ex-partner, was bleeding heavily and due to the severity of her injuries was flown by air ambulance to hospital.

The victim described how on the day of the attack Watson was argumentative and was repeatedly calling her names.

He then proceeded to carry out a vicious and violent attack which started with him putting the victim in a headlock.

Following this she thought that Watson had punched her to the left side, putting her hand down to her side to check, she noticed blood and then noticed Watson holding a knife in his right hand.

He hadn’t punched her he had used the knife to stab her in the abdomen.

Members of the public noticed Watson dispose the knife on a roof in Scarborough and reported this to the police.

Following his arrest he repeatedly spat inside the holding cage of the police vehicle despite being told to stop.

Once inside custody, he used horrific racial abuse repeatedly towards a police officer.

Both the police vehicle cage and the holding area in custody required a deep clear following the disgusting and vile actions from Watson.

Detective Constable Stephen Monty from Scarborough CID said: “The victim in this case was subject to a nasty violent attack by Watson, and I commend her for having the courage to bravely face him in court by giving evidence in the witness box.

“No one should have to undergo any form of verbal or physical violence. As with this case, the police are here to listen to you and are committed to providing the necessary support to help bring you justice.

“I hope the sentence will give the victim a sense of closure and enable her to move on with her life.

“Watson also subjected one of my colleagues to some horrendous verbal abuse.

“This outcome also shows that we will not accept physical or verbal assaults on our officers or staff.

“Quite simply, it will not be tolerated and where appropriate you will be prosecuted.”