Scarborough man locked up for 50 weeks and banned from driving after collision

A 40-year-old Scarborough man has been jailed for 50 weeks and banned from driving for 12 months following an incident in the town.

Richard Benjamin Moore, of Esplanade Gardens, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified, driving with no insurance, theft from a shop and possession of a bladed article in a public place.

He was handed a 50-week prison sentence at York Magistrates’ Court and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

Police say the vehicle he was driving was involved in a collision on West Street.

He was arrested on the night of March 22.