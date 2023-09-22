News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Musk's Neuralink approved to recruit humans for a brain implant
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
Rishi Sunak refuses to guarantee HS2 will link Manchester and London
Daniel Khalife pleads not guilty to charge of escaping custody

Scarborough man locked up for three years for sexually abusing young girl

A Scarborough man has been jailed for three years for sexually abusing a young girl.
By Court Reporter
Published 22nd Sep 2023, 09:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 22nd Sep 2023, 09:21 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Louis Mancrief, 25, of Prospect Mount Road, appeared for sentence at York Crown Court on Thursday September 21 after he admitted three counts of sexual assaulting a girl under 13 years of age and one count of inciting the young victim to engage in sexual activity.

Prosecutor Matthew Bean said Mancrief was 16 at the time of the offences which occurred in Scarborough between June 2014 and February 2015.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He said the victim, who can’t be named for legal reasons, was a “normal girl” until Mancrief abused her.

York Crown Court exterior. Picture by Steve Bambridge.York Crown Court exterior. Picture by Steve Bambridge.
York Crown Court exterior. Picture by Steve Bambridge.
Most Popular

She said that her life had since changed, she had become isolated and it had affected her “whole life”.

She said she felt an inexplicable guilt and that she was somehow to blame.

Defence barrister Nick Peacock said that Mancrief was just a teenager when the abuse occurred.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Judge Simon Hickey told Mancrief that he was to blame for the trauma the victim had suffered.

He jailed Mancrief for three years of which he will serve half behind bars before being released on prison licence.

Mancrief was placed on the sex-offenders’ register for life.