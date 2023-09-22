Scarborough man locked up for three years for sexually abusing young girl

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Louis Mancrief, 25, of Prospect Mount Road, appeared for sentence at York Crown Court on Thursday September 21 after he admitted three counts of sexual assaulting a girl under 13 years of age and one count of inciting the young victim to engage in sexual activity.

Prosecutor Matthew Bean said Mancrief was 16 at the time of the offences which occurred in Scarborough between June 2014 and February 2015.

He said the victim, who can’t be named for legal reasons, was a “normal girl” until Mancrief abused her.

York Crown Court exterior. Picture by Steve Bambridge.

She said that her life had since changed, she had become isolated and it had affected her “whole life”.

She said she felt an inexplicable guilt and that she was somehow to blame.

Defence barrister Nick Peacock said that Mancrief was just a teenager when the abuse occurred.

Judge Simon Hickey told Mancrief that he was to blame for the trauma the victim had suffered.

He jailed Mancrief for three years of which he will serve half behind bars before being released on prison licence.