Scarborough man one of two sentenced for Bradford Alhambra Theatre fire which caused £20,000 of damage

Ricky Stewart, 24, of North Marine Road, Scarborough, and Ian Manning, 35, of Nottingham Street, Thornbury, were found guilty of arson at Bradford Crown Court on January 21 2022.
Stewart and Manningham were both sentenced today (May 26) to 12 months in prison.
It’s after bins were set on fire on Morley Street on January 17, 2020 at the rear of the theatre.
PC Natasha Morgan of Bradford City Centre Neighbourhood Team said: "I welcome the sentence handed down today to Stewart and Manning, they deliberately started the fire and have shown no regard for the damage it caused.
"The consequences could have been far worse, and it is by sheer luck that no one was injured in this fire.
"More than £20,000 pounds worth of damage was caused to the historic building which is a great part of Bradford’s history."