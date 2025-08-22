Scarborough man praised for role in catching four burglars who preyed on the elderly

Top L-R - Ion Paun and Monika Dumitra - Bottom L-R - Levantica Dragusin and Zavaian Paun

A Scarborough man has been praised by police for his role in catching four deplorable distraction burglars who have been jailed jailed for combined total of over 26 years.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Levantica Dragusin, 32, of Edgware Street, Harehills, Monika Dumitra, 24, of Edgware Place, Harehills, Ion Paun, 29, of Edgware Place, Harehills, and Zavaian Paun, 32, of Edgware Place, were all jailed at York Crown Court on 22 August 2025.

The group travelled from Leeds into North and East Yorkshire to steal from older and vulnerable people in their 80s and 90s, taking advantage of their trusting and kind nature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They operated by travelling together by car before the men would drop the women off at their targeted location and the women, dressed in NHS-style clothing, called at the homes of older people posing as trainee doctors, asking for sponsorship to pay for non-existent medical school.

Once inside their victims’ homes, one of the women would ask to “use the toilet”, while the other distracted the victim. Instead of using the toilet they would hunt around the house looking for cash and valuables before leaving with their stolen haul. The men in the group would then pick them up and take them onto their next vulnerable victim.

On May 22, they travelled to Harrogate and stole cash and jewellery from an 85-year-old woman. They then travelled to York where they targeted a man in his 90s using the same scenario.

They then returned to Leeds before travelling back to North Yorkshire the following day. This time they went to Scarborough where they preyed on an 87-year-old woman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, they were stopped in their tracks thanks to a neighbour who realised that something was not right when he saw the pair calling at his neighbour's home.

After seeing them enter her house, he called at the door and challenged the pair, asking them for identification. The pair then left the house empty-handed and fled the scene.

They then went on to target another victim in Bridlington where they stole cash and jewellery from an 89-year-old woman.

However, in the meantime, North Yorkshire Police had been called to the incident in Scarborough and were able to track the defendants’ vehicle to East Yorkshire and passed on the information to Humberside Police whose Roads Policing Officers intercepted their car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On stopping the vehicle, they found all four defendants inside, still in possession of the jewellery and stolen items from the Bridlington burglary.

North Yorkshire Police then led what was a complicated investigation that spanned the UK and Europe back to the defendants’ home country of Romania.

All four have been remanded in custody since they were charged with conspiracy to commit burglary in May 2025, and when faced with overwhelming evidence of their crimes, had no option but to plead guilty.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Sam Rivers of Scarborough CID, said: “This type of crime is one of the most disgusting crimes I have investigated, preying on the kind-heartedness of older, trusting people in a bid to steal their most valuable assets, many of which hold more sentimental value than monetary value, often memories of loves ones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Because of these disgraceful people, many victims have been left with a void they cannot fill or they have lost a valuable family heirloom that will now never be passed down to the next generation.

“This type of crime has a devasting impact on older people and many find it difficult to recover from. I really hope these sentences today imposed by the courts can give some peace and closure to the victims who have lost out as a consequence of these deplorable individuals who should hang their heads in shame.

“My thanks go to the neighbour of our Scarborough victim for his vigilance and community spirit when he realised something was not quite right after seeing the defendants calling at his neighbour’s home. His quick actions have stopped them in their tracks and ultimately led to their subsequent arrests. I am very grateful to him.”

All four were jailed for six years and two months each for conspiracy to burgle, with Levantica Dragusin handed an additional 10 months for a separate burglary.