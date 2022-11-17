Scarborough man recalled back to prison following “reprehensible” violent behaviour

TJ Lewis Glendinning

TJ Lewis Glendinning, aged 22, of Colescliffe Road, was spotted by CCTV operators acting aggressively on St Thomas Street at around 12.30am on Saturday November 12.

In the footage, Glendinning was initially seen struggling with a woman and then a man who appeared to be trying to calm him down.

He is then seen to take off his top and walk down the middle of the road in an aggressive manner causing people to move out of his way in fear.

He then punches a man aged in his late 50s in the face who was standing near the Sun Inn with friends and family.

He fell back and suffered a cut to the back of his head which required medical treatment.

Police officers arrived and they chased Glendinning on foot to Newborough where he was detained on the ground having resisted arrest.

Glendinning’s violent behaviour continued in custody where he kicked a response police officer in the face resulting in a damaged, bleeding nose.

The police officer concerned had to attend hospital for treatment.

Following questioning, Glendinning was charged with assault, assaulting an emergency worker and a public order offence.

Because he was already on a licence until March 2023, having been released from prison for two burglary offences, he has been recalled to prison by the Probation Service to serve the remainder of his sentence.

Inspector Ryan Chapman, from the Scarborough Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Violent behaviour of this kind is reprehensible.

"Glendinning caused harm to an innocent bystander and to a police officer who was just doing his job.

“People who were enjoying a night out had to move away from him in fear of violence as he walked towards them aggressively with no top on.

“This is simply not acceptable and cannot be tolerated.