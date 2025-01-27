Scarborough man remanded into custody following drugs raid

A 30-year-old Scarborough man has been remanded into custody following a drugs raid in Scarborough on Wednesday, January 22.

Intelligence officers joined Response and Neighbourhood Policing Teams to execute a drug warrant at an address on Briercliffe, Scarborough where they found drugs within the property.

An investigation started, led by Scarborough’s CID team. A 23-year-old Scarborough woman has since been released on bail.

A 30-year-old Scarborough man was charged to appear before York Magistrates’ Court on Friday (January 24) who remanded him into custody until his next appearance at York Crown Court on February 17.

He will be facing the following charges:

Possession with intent to supply Class A (Cocaine),

Possession with intent to supply Class B (Cannabis),

Possession with intent to supply Class C drugs.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “If you have any information about drug dealing, or any other criminal behaviour, you can give it anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://orlo.uk/WgMgB.”

