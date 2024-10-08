A Scarborough man has been returned to prison after breaching his notification requirements.

Police issued an appeal on Friday, October 4 to help track down Jess Robert Collinson, 36, from Scarborough, who was wanted for recall to prison Mr Collinson breached his notification requirements after being released from prison following conviction for public order offences and sexual assault. With support from Northumbria Police, he was arrested over the weekend and has been returned to prison. North Yorkshire Police has thanked everyone who shared the appeal and provided information.