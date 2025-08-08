Scarborough man Robert Chinchen wanted for prison recall and breaching interim Slavery and Trafficking Risk Order
The 36-year-old was released from prison yesterday (Thursday August 7), but he breached his licence conditions by absconding from Probation Service approved accommodation in Leeds last night.
Chinchen has also breached an interim Slavery and Trafficking Risk Order that was imposed on him on Friday July 25 at Scarborough Magistrates’ Court.
It is believed he will be heading to, or already be in, the Scarborough area.
A police spokesperson said: “If you have seen Chinchen or know where we can find him, please make a report without delay – call 999 for immediate sightings or 101 to provide information.”
Information can also be provided anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by making an online report.
Quote reference number 12250147910 when providing details