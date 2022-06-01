Sam Bangert, 42, was living in Scarborough when he downloaded a "large amount" of indecent images of children with some of the files including highly explicit titles and involved sexualised references to children.

North Yorkshire Police uncovered digital evidence that led them to Bangert's address where his computer and other electrical devices were seized and examined by digital forensic experts.

Officers analysed online activity to prove Bangert was using the computer when a "significant" number of indecent images of children were downloaded.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sam Bangert, pictured, avoided jail but will be placed on the sex offenders' register for 10 years.

Bangert, who now lives in Lewisham in London, initially denied the offences but pleaded guilty shortly before he was due to go on trial.

The 42-year-old was sentenced to 16 months in prison, suspended for two years, and ordered to do 150 hours of unpaid work by a judge at York Crown Court on Monday May 30.

Bangert will also be required to sign the sex offenders' register until 2032.

Graeme Boast, Detective Constable at North Yorkshire Police, said: "This prosecution was successful largely due to the expert work of our digital forensic unit who found damning evidence that was virtually impossible for Bangert to dispute.

Bangert was given a suspended sentence when he appeared at York Crown Court.