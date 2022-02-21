Steven Noble, 37, set upon the victim who had accused him of stealing a packet of Pregabalin tablets from his home, York Crown Court heard.

Noble punched him repeatedly in the head, causing cuts and bruising to his face, said prosecutor Jonathan Gittens.

He was arrested and initially charged with robbing the named victim of a gold bracelet, his medication and some cash, as well as assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Steven Noble was given a jail sentence but, because of his time on remand, was released from prison.

Noble, of Peasholm Gardens, Scarborough, denied the robbery charge and was due to face trial last week, but ultimately pleaded guilty to ABH and stealing medication. The prosecution accepted these pleas and the case proceeded to sentence.

Mr Gittens said that Noble went to the victim’s home on September 21 last year to buy a packet of Pregabalin tablets, which are ordinarily used for anxiety and other conditions.

However, the victim appeared dazed and Noble took advantage of this to steal the drug packet.

He returned to the flat later that day, ostensibly to buy some more Pregabalin, when the victim accused him of stealing his prescription drugs.

“A fight started just in front of the doorway,” said Mr Gittens.

“Mr Noble punched (the victim) in the head several times, causing bruising and several cuts to his face and ears.”

The court heard that Noble had 63 previous convictions for 117 offences including burglary, theft from the person, drug matters, violence and breaching court orders.

In 2012 he was jailed for 20 months for assault causing serious injury and in 2017 he was imprisoned again for offering to supply a Class C drug.

Neil Cutte, mitigating, said that Noble, who had been remanded in custody following his arrest in September, had known the victim for many years and both men had drug problems.

He said the victim appeared to be in a “state of semi-consciousness” before he was attacked by Noble, who “bitterly regrets” his actions.

He said Noble had mental-health issues including schizophrenia and bipolar disorder. He was addicted to Pregabalin.

Judge Simon Hickey said Noble had taken advantage of the victim’s dazed condition to steal from and then attack him.