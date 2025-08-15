Scarborough man still missing as 86th birthday nears - Family clings to hope

Leslie Davis

The family of missing man, Leslie Davis, is working with the Missing People charity and North Yorkshire Police to issue a renewed appeal for his safe return home, as his 86th birthday approaches.

Leslie – commonly known as Les – was last seen in Scarborough on Thursday, December 19 2024.

CCTV footage captured him in the North Bay area and Royal Albert Drive between 6:40am and 7:40am.

Police urge the public to check CCTV, dashcam or video doorbell footage from that morning in the following areas in the hopes of tracing Les and his following movements:

William Street Coach Park

Queens Parade

Marine Drive

At the time of his disappearance, Les was described as a white male, 5’4”, with a small build and short white/grey hair. He often wears a baseball cap and carries a small rucksack.

To help the search, the public can visit Les’ appeal on the Missing People website here: https://www.missingpeople.org.uk/help-us-find/les-davis-24-502291#.

From here, one can report a sighting, download his missing appeal as a poster, and share it as widely as possible via Facebook, Twitter, and in public spaces.

Missing People’s Publicity Officer, Ndella Senghore, said: “If anyone has any information about Les’ disappearance, they can contact Missing People’s helpline.

“Les, if you are reading this, please get in touch. You can call us on 116 000 or email [email protected]. Our service is non-judgemental, confidential, and free. We just want to provide you with the support you need and help you to be safe.

“Our helpline is here to support people who are missing, thinking of going missing, and for loved ones who are left behind. The helpline is free and confidential and is operated by trained staff and volunteers.

“Sightings and information about any missing person can also be given anonymously through the Missing People website at https://www.missingpeople.org.uk/sightings-and-giving-information-2.”