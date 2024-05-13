Scarborough man to appear in court charged with two counts of assaulting an emergency worker

The man was arrested in the early hours of Saturday morning

An 18-year-old Scarborough man has been charged following an incident on Cross Street in the early hours of Saturday May 11.

Officers were called to the street following a report from a witness of a violent altercation.

The suspect ran from officers, and following a search of the area, was located shortly after and arrested.

