Scarborough man to appear in court charged with two counts of assaulting an emergency worker
An 18-year-old Scarborough man has been charged following an incident on Cross Street in the early hours of Saturday May 11.
Officers were called to the street following a report from a witness of a violent altercation.
The suspect ran from officers, and following a search of the area, was located shortly after and arrested.
The suspect has been remanded to appear in court today (Monday, May 13) after being charged with two counts of affray, two counts of assaulting an emergency worker and one of criminal damage.