Scarborough man to appear in court charged with two counts of assaulting an emergency worker

By Louise French
Published 13th May 2024, 12:15 BST
The man was arrested in the early hours of Saturday morningThe man was arrested in the early hours of Saturday morning
An 18-year-old Scarborough man has been charged following an incident on Cross Street in the early hours of Saturday May 11.

Officers were called to the street following a report from a witness of a violent altercation.

The suspect ran from officers, and following a search of the area, was located shortly after and arrested.

The suspect has been remanded to appear in court today (Monday, May 13) after being charged with two counts of affray, two counts of assaulting an emergency worker and one of criminal damage.