Scarborough man wanted by police after missing court appearance
North Yorkshire Police are appealing for help to locate a 32-year-old wanted man.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 9:41 am
Updated
Wednesday, 7th September 2022, 9:41 am
Brodie Hunter is wanted after failing to appear at court last month.
He was there in relation to public order offences.
Hunter is believed to be in the Scarborough area.
Police have carried out numerous checks, but have not yet found him.
If you have information which could help locate Hunter, call 101, select option 1 and pass the information to the Force Control Room.
Quote reference number 12220134963 when passing on information.