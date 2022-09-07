Scarborough man wanted by police after missing court appearance

Brodie Hunter is wanted after failing to appear at court last month.

He was there in relation to public order offences.

Hunter is believed to be in the Scarborough area.

Brodie Hunter (pictured) is wanted by police after missing his court appearance.

Police have carried out numerous checks, but have not yet found him.

If you have information which could help locate Hunter, call 101, select option 1 and pass the information to the Force Control Room.