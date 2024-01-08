News you can trust since 1882
Scarborough man wanted in connection with burglary investigation

North Yorkshire Police has issued a wanted person appeal for a burglary suspect in Scarborough who has been evading arrest for more than a month.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 8th Jan 2024, 11:54 GMT
Updated 8th Jan 2024, 11:54 GMT
Liam Mathew Bottomley, 34, of no fixed address, is wanted in connection with an incident at a flat on the town’s Filey Road that was reported to the police on Tuesday, December 5, last year.

Despite ongoing police efforts to locate him at various addresses he has links to, as well as responding to reports that he may have been staying in a tent, Bottomley remains a wanted man.

If you know where Bottomley is or you have seen a man matching his description, please make a report without delay.

Information can be provided to North Yorkshire Police on 101, option 4 as well as Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

If you have an immediate sighting, dial 999.

Quote reference number 12230230841.