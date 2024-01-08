Scarborough man wanted in connection with burglary investigation

North Yorkshire Police has issued a wanted person appeal for a burglary suspect in Scarborough who has been evading arrest for more than a month.

North Yorkshire Police has issued a wanted person appeal for a burglary suspect in Scarborough who has been evading arrest for more than a month.

Liam Mathew Bottomley, 34, of no fixed address, is wanted in connection with an incident at a flat on the town’s Filey Road that was reported to the police on Tuesday, December 5, last year.

Despite ongoing police efforts to locate him at various addresses he has links to, as well as responding to reports that he may have been staying in a tent, Bottomley remains a wanted man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you know where Bottomley is or you have seen a man matching his description, please make a report without delay.

Information can be provided to North Yorkshire Police on 101, option 4 as well as Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

If you have an immediate sighting, dial 999.