Mark Paul Brown, 43, of West Park Terrace, Falsgrave, Scarborough, was sentenced on March 10 at Scarborough Magistrates' Court.

Police wanted to question him in connection with another matter, and when they searched his flat in January this year they discovered a large collection of weapons.

In court, Brown admitted that, between June 3 and 8 2021, he caused a named woman to fear that violence would be used against her, including sending her numerous text messages which included threats of violence.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some of the weapons that police seized in Mark Brown's flat.

For that charge, Brown was given a 24-week jail sentence suspended for 18 months, the jail sentence given because the serious messages included threats to life intended to maximise fear, but suspended as there is a "realistic prospect of rehabilitation". He must undertake a rehabilitation activity requirement, and 300 hours of unpaid work over the next 12 months. He must also pay a £128 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

He also admitted a charge of possessing a 50cm Samurai sword, and admitted nine similar offences that were taken into consideration. There was no separate sentence for that charge.