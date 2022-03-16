Scarborough man who had large weapons stash is sentenced for making threats of violence to woman
The owner of an arsenal of dangerous weapons discovered by police at his Scarborough flat has been sentenced.
Mark Paul Brown, 43, of West Park Terrace, Falsgrave, Scarborough, was sentenced on March 10 at Scarborough Magistrates' Court.
Police wanted to question him in connection with another matter, and when they searched his flat in January this year they discovered a large collection of weapons.
In court, Brown admitted that, between June 3 and 8 2021, he caused a named woman to fear that violence would be used against her, including sending her numerous text messages which included threats of violence.
For that charge, Brown was given a 24-week jail sentence suspended for 18 months, the jail sentence given because the serious messages included threats to life intended to maximise fear, but suspended as there is a "realistic prospect of rehabilitation". He must undertake a rehabilitation activity requirement, and 300 hours of unpaid work over the next 12 months. He must also pay a £128 victim surcharge and £85 costs.
He also admitted a charge of possessing a 50cm Samurai sword, and admitted nine similar offences that were taken into consideration. There was no separate sentence for that charge.
An order was also made, depriving him of his rights in relation to the following weapons: blow pipe with darts, three Samurai swords, locking baton, sword stick, machete, butterfly knife, two locking knives, nine throwing stars, three push daggers, knuckle duster, Kusari, 10 arrows, crossbow, five axes, four throwing cards, 22 various knives, and wood with rope attachment.