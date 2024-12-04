Scarborough man who left mother and baby covered in blood jailed for 27 months

Macauley Barry Robert Nesfield

A Scarborough man who left a woman and her baby covered in blood has been jailed for a total of two years and three months at York Crown Court.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Macauley Barry Robert Nesfield, 28, from Eastfield, also subjected the woman to years of fear and violence by controlling her, hitting and punching her, and manipulating situations to control her.

She was too scared to tell anyone but after Nesfield punched her in the head in front of a small child, causing it to split open and cover her and her baby in blood, she sought help from relatives who called the police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since his arrest in July 2024, Nesfield has been remanded in custody.

He pleaded guilty in October to coercive controlling behaviour, assault and wounding. The offences took place between 2021 and 2024.

Today (December 4), he was jailed for a total of two years and three months at York Crown Court where he was also issued with a five-year restraining order.

A number of other offences including six counts of assault, one of intentional strangulation, and one of criminal damage are allowed to remain on file.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Kelly Sharp of Scarborough’s Safeguarding Investigation Team, said: “Nesfield is a violent and manipulating danger to women.

“The victim in this case, like most people who are subjected to domestic abuse, was too petrified to come forward to report him to the police.

“She lived in fear and was controlled and manipulated by him for many years. Thankfully he is now behind bars and I hope she is able to now live in peace knowing that he cannot harm her.

“Nesfield is facing the consequences of his sickening abuse and now has time in prison to reflect on what he has done and take every opportunity to change his behaviour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“No-one should have to live in constant fear and be afraid to tell anyone. I hope the outcome of this case encourages other victims of abuse to come forward.

“If you are living with domestic abuse – which is not always physical – please tell someone.

“Call the police on 101. If you are in immediate danger always call the police on 999.”