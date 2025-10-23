Anthony Lee Winton

A man who subjected his partner to three years of violent, controlling, and coercive behaviour, leaving her in constant fear for her life, has now been jailed, thanks to the “immense bravery” of his victim in coming forward.

Anthony Lee Winton, 44, of Eastborough, Scarborough controlled his victim’s life which caused her extreme psychological and physical harm.

Winton was sentenced to five years in jail and was given a 15-year restraining order when he appeared at York Crown Court on October 22 after he pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm and engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour between July 2023 and April 2025.

Over the course of their relationship, the victim suffered significant injuries but never disclosed to police that Winton was responsible, driven by fear, intimidation, and the potential repercussions she believed she would face. This silence persisted despite a number of agencies raising concerns with police.

Winton was issued Domestic Violence Protection Notices (DVPNs) and Domestic Violence Protection Orders (DVPOs) with strict conditions not to contact the victim, yet he defied these orders on at least one occasion.

During one incident, in March 2025, the victim fled to a nearby pub for safety after Winton took her phone and keys and held a knife to her throat, leaving her fearing for her life. Although she refused at the time to disclose who had assaulted her, officers searched her flat before she returned and found Winton inside, seated alone, facing the entrance, with a large kitchen knife beside him.

In another incident in April 2025, officers responded to reports of a domestic incident where Winton claimed only he and another man were present.

The victim was discovered locked in the bathroom, hiding for her safety. Winton attempted to conceal her identity by calling her a different name, but once officers confirmed who she was and learned of an active Domestic Violence Protection Orders (DVPO), he was arrested for breaching the order.

It was around this time, the victim bravely came forward to police, revealing the full extent of the abuse she had suffered at the hands of Winton which included controlling and coercive behaviour, assaults resulting a broken arm, extensive bruising, loss of consciousness, and threats to kill her with a knife held to her throat.

Even following this disclosure, during a welfare check at her home whilst Winton was on police bail, officers found the victim attempting to conceal her face. When she eventually revealed it, she had two black eyes and visible bruising to her body. She initially claimed the injuries were caused by a fall down the stairs, but later admitted she had been assaulted, though she refused to name the perpetrator.

Despite initially claiming the victim had caused her own injuries and refusing to answer questions in “no comment” interviews, Winton was later charged with grievous bodily harm and controlling and coercive behaviour, including offences of assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH), common assault, and threats to kill.

In a victim impact statement read aloud in court, the victim described how, even with Winton behind bars, she remains too afraid to leave her home, terrified that she might somehow see him, despite knowing that he is imprisoned.

She said: “I have suffered constant violence resulting in broken bones, bruises, strangulation, and complete control of every aspect of my life. I lived in fear for my life for every hour of the day and I still do.”

She recounted how Winton had destroyed her life, leaving her with lasting trauma that continues to affect her daily. For three years, she suffered at the hands of Winton, and now, even simple decisions feel overwhelming because she became so accustomed to being controlled.

She said: “I struggle with normal everyday activities, such as going to the gym, or shopping, or even walking my dog, all things that I couldn’t freely do when I was with Anthony.

She also described how sudden shouting sends her into a panic and how her sleep has been deeply affected. “Every night I struggle to fall asleep and when I do I have nightmares, I end up sleeping all day to block out the thoughts that somehow, he will walk free and come after me, ” she said.

She ended by saying: “I now understand that he is in prison because of his own actions, not because of anything I did. I can finally see that the abuse I suffered was never my fault. It was Anthony’s.”

Following sentencing, Detective Constable Alfie Thomlinson of North Yorkshire Police, who lead on the investigation said: “For years, Anthony Winton subjected the victim to relentless abuse, including daily violent assaults, one of which caused a spiral fracture to her arm, alongside ongoing controlling and coercive behaviour.

“Too terrified to speak out during their relationship, fearing he would kill her if she did, the victim eventually found the courage to come forward and share her story with police, exposing the truth behind the lies Winton had long perpetuated.

“When questioned by police in 2023 about the broken arm, Winton denied responsibility; yet in 2025, he pleaded guilty to causing the injury.

“The victim has demonstrated immense bravery in recounting the horrific abuse she endured at Winton’s hands.

“Even while remanded in custody ahead of trial, Winton sought to maintain control by forcing the case to court, subjecting the victim to further distress, only to plead guilty on the first day, prolonging her torment to the very end.

“Today’s sentencing marks a turning point. The victim can now begin to live freely, safe from assault, abuse, and the constant fear of being killed by Anthony Winton.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank her for her incredible courage in standing up to this monster. Her strength and determination are truly inspiring, and I hope it empowers other victims to come forward and report their abusers to the police.”

Report it

If you're a victim of domestic abuse, or know someone who is, and there's an emergency that's ongoing or life is in danger, call 999 now.

Other ways to report:

by calling 101 (If you have a hearing or speech impairment, use our textphone service on 18001 101)

in the safety of your local police station (if you require a translator, police can provide someone initially by phone and later in person)

For more information visit: Advice about domestic abuse | North Yorkshire Police