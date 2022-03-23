North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses to find mystery moped thief in Scarborough.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses to find information on a moped that went missing in Scarborough.

The moped was parked on Stepney Avenue and was secured with a steering lock.

The moped was taken between 6pm on Tuesday March 15 and 5.30am on Wednesday March 16, and it is not known if it was taken by an individual or a group.

The moped was later found in a nearby alleyway.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for information about any suspicious activity, and are particularly interested if anyone has any private CCTV which covers the area.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC Barnes.

Alternatively, you can also email [email protected]

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.