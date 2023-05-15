Scarborough motorbike rider 'seriously' injured after crash with car in early hours
A Scarborough motorbike rider has been seriously injured after a crash in the early hours of the morning.
North Yorkshire Police were called to reports of a two-vehicle crash on the A165 near Muston at around 12.15am on Sunday May 14.
A man in his early 30s from Scarborough, who was riding a black Honda motorbike, was rushed to hospital by ambulance after suffering serious leg and arm injuries.
A woman in her late teens from Bridlington, and two passengers, in a white Ford Focus were uninjured.
Motorists were temporarily diverted through Filey to allow emergency crews to recover both vehicles, but the road has since reopened at around 4am the same morning.
Officers are now urging any witnesses or those with dash-cam footage to come forward and contact North Yorkshire Police by calling 101, selecting option one and quoting reference number 12230086139.