Scarborough motorbike rider 'seriously' injured after crash with car in early hours

North Yorkshire Police were called to reports of a two-vehicle crash on the A165 near Muston at around 12.15am on Sunday May 14.

A man in his early 30s from Scarborough, who was riding a black Honda motorbike, was rushed to hospital by ambulance after suffering serious leg and arm injuries.

A woman in her late teens from Bridlington, and two passengers, in a white Ford Focus were uninjured.

Officers are urging witnesses to come forward.

Motorists were temporarily diverted through Filey to allow emergency crews to recover both vehicles, but the road has since reopened at around 4am the same morning.