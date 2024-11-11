Scarborough motorist faces drink-driving charge after breath test shows he was more then double limit
A report of suspected drink-driving was made to North Yorkshire Police at 5.33pm on Sunday November 11, after the driver was spotted on Seamer Road in Scarborough.
Police tracked the car down on Falsgrave Road at 5.41pm and the driver was arrested at 6.04pm after he failed a roadside breath test.
He was taken into custody where the breath test was recorded at 78 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath – the legal limit is 35mg.
He was detained overnight and charged this morning (Nov 11) with drink-driving, driving without a licence, driving while disqualified and driving without insurance.
He was been bailed to appear at Scarborough Magistrates’ Court on Monday November 25.