Scarborough murder charge man back in court again

A man charged with the murder of 24-year-old James Roberts in Scarborough has appeared in court again today (Mar 13).

Corrie Davies, 26, of Victoria Park Avenue, appeared at Leeds Crown Court for an initial hearing, with the plea hearing now set for April 8.

He was remanded in custody until that date.

Mr Roberts suffered fatal injuries following an incident at Scarborough’s Silver Street just before 1.45am on Saturday March 8, and was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.