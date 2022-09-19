The victim has been named locally as Peter Houghton. (Photo: Official Rovers Supporters’ Group)

North Yorkshire Police were called to reports of an assault on Newborough at about 9pm on Saturday September 17.

The victim, aged in his 50s and from Hull, was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries, but later died.

A 34-year-old man has now been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

Tributes have been left at the scene of the fatal attack on Newborough.

Tributes have since poured in for Mr Houghton on social media.

The Hull Kingston Rovers Official Rovers Supporters’ Group said Mr Houghton was out celebrating his 60th birthday and was “a gentle giant” who was always smiling.

In a statement, it added: “We are totally devastated to hear the dreadful news of Peter Houghton’s passing.

“From all the Rovers supporters we send our thoughts and our love to one of our Rovers family.

Forensic teams at the scene on Newborough where a man was attacked.

“So sorry and difficult to comprehend. RIP Peter and thinking especially of Lindsey and Gaz, grandkids and all the family and friends.

“We have great memories of Wembley trips away, home games with Peter, who was a life-long Rovers fan, and also fond memories watching the Robins with his dad Chuck.”

A murder investigation is ongoing and officers are urging a crucial witness who was at the scene to come forward.

On Sunday morning, an area of the pavement outside The Cockpit restaurant was cordoned off, with forensic teams at the scene.

A police spokesperson asked residents, businesses and those with car dashcams to check whether they have any CCTV footage which may assist the investigation.

Anyone with information should email [email protected] or call 101 and quote reference number 12220166855.