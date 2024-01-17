News you can trust since 1882
Scarborough police in bid to reunite child’s mountain bike with owner

Police in Scarborough are appealing for the owner of a black children’s mountain bike to get in touch with them
By Louise French
Published 17th Jan 2024, 14:49 GMT
Updated 17th Jan 2024, 15:06 GMT
Police have appealed for the owner of the bike to come forwardPolice have appealed for the owner of the bike to come forward
The bike has the word 'Vortice' on the frame and it was found close to the Crescent in Scarborough.

A post of tthe North Yorkshire Police – Scarborough Facebook page read: “If you've lost it or had one stolen, we would like to hear from you.

“Please ask to email PCSO Lorna Pearcey at [email protected] quoting the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240009419.”