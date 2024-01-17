Scarborough police in bid to reunite child’s mountain bike with owner
Police in Scarborough are appealing for the owner of a black children’s mountain bike to get in touch with them
The bike has the word 'Vortice' on the frame and it was found close to the Crescent in Scarborough.
A post of tthe North Yorkshire Police – Scarborough Facebook page read: “If you've lost it or had one stolen, we would like to hear from you.
“Please ask to email PCSO Lorna Pearcey at [email protected] quoting the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12240009419.”