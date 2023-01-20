Scarborough Police inspector hits out at 'misery' caused by cross-border criminals raiding North Yorkshire rural areas

A joint cross-border operation by police has been launched in the Whitby and Ryedale areas to tackle the recent spate of rural thefts.

It is believed criminals from over the Cleveland Police border have targeted more than 30 farms in North Yorkshire since November last year alone.

Following the development of intelligence and working closely with Cleveland Police, specialist resources have been deployed to the area in the effort to detect and deter the travelling thieves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This includes officers from the Rural Task Force, Roads Policing Groups, Operational Support Unit, Firearms Support Unit, the Dog Unit and the National Police Air Service.

North Yorkshire Police are determined to catch the cross-border criminals responsible for the wave of quadbikes and farm machinery.

They are working with the local Neighbourhood Policing Teams to help reassure the concerned and worried members of the farming community, providing crime prevention support, and advice on how best to report such incidents to the police.

Detective Inspector Phil Giblin, from the Scarborough Investigation Hub, said: “The cross-border criminals are causing misery and fear among the farming community in the Whitby and Ryedale areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This is abhorrent and simply cannot be tolerated.

“Together with our colleagues at Cleveland Police, we are continuing to deploy extensive resources in our collective effort to arrest and bring the suspects to justice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our approach is relentless and any criminals heading our way can expect to be locked up by North Yorkshire Police or by Cleveland Police when they are pursued over the border.”

North Yorkshire Police are also reminding members of the public of delays in making reports of ‘live’ crimes due to the use of the 101 non-emergency number.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have issued advice that, if an incident has just happened or is ongoing, people should always dial 999 for an emergency response.

If you people would prefer to remain anonymous, information can be passed to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or make an online report.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Remember to press hash/# and say “North Yorkshire Police” if the call mistakenly goes to Cleveland due to living near the border.