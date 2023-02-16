News you can trust since 1882
Scarborough Police remove suspicious man going door-to-door in Eastfield and Osgodby

Police in Scarborough say they have received numerous reports from local residents with regards to a suspicious male going door-to-door.

By Louise Perrin
41 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Feb 2023, 1:32pm

North Yorkshire Police have engaged with the man, obtained details and removed them from the area.

In a statement on the North Yorkshire Police – Scarborough Borough Facebook page they said: “We encourage all residents to be vigilant to unannounced visitors ensuring all necessary property is secure.

“Please call 101 for any concerns of suspicious activity or 999 if your matter is an emergency.”

