Scarborough police seize Honda Civic for having no valid insurance in place
Police Community Support Officers in Scarborough have seized a Honda Civic which was displaying a registration plate which didn't align to the correct make and model of the vehicle.
The vehicle had been brought to the attention of the Police and the Councils Civil Enforcement Officers during the last week and was sighted by officers while they were on patrol.
Following information from the CEO team, and further enquiries by the Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) in Scarborough, the Honda was stopped on Monday November 28 on Durham Place.
The driver admitted to driving the Honda without a valid car insurance policy and the vehicle was subsequently seized and the driver reported for the insurance offence and another of not having a valid MOT for the Honda.