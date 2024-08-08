Scarborough police thank community for support as man arrested for inciting racial hatred

A 38-year-old man was arrested by North Yorkshire Police on suspicion of a public order offence in relation to stirring up racial hatred online and remains in custody for questioning. Photo courtesy of North Yorkshire Police.

Scarborough Police have arrested a man on suspicion of ‘stirring up racial hatred online’, as well as investigating reports of teenagers carrying offensive weapons in the town.

Scarborough Police have said via Facebook: “You may have seen reports on social media about several arrests made in town yesterday following sightings of individuals with machetes.

“We can confirm that officers responded to reports of three youths in possession of weapons in the Scarborough Quay Street area.

“Within minutes of receiving the call, three boys, aged 14 and 15, were arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

“We understand that this incident, coupled with the recent national events, has caused concern in our local communities.

“However, we want to reassure you that this incident is not connected to the violence occurring elsewhere across the country over the past week.

“Although the call to the police was made with good intent, thankfully the circumstances did not transpire to be as first reported. The three boys have since been released with no further action.

“You may also notice an increased police presence in the town. This is part of our ongoing efforts to ensure your safety and provide reassurance. Please feel free to say hello to our officers - they are there for you.

“As part of this, we are actively engaging with our local businesses and faith-based communities and leaders to offer the best possible support during this time.

“There has been incredible unity displayed across the country and this is how we tackle division, by standing together.

“We know our communities don’t want any violence on their doorstep – no one should be fearful to leave the house, go to a place of worship, or carry out their daily routines.

“And we take great pride in the fact that many of our communities are supporting one another, standing side by side alongside their friends and neighbours against those trying to create divisions between us.

“You have our full support, and we, along with our partners, are committed to keeping you safe.

“Please continue to pay special attention to what you read, share, and believe from online sources.

“Earlier today, a 38-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence in relation to stirring up racial hatred online and remains in custody for questioning.

“If you have any information or intelligence to share, please reach out to us via our website or by calling 101

“There is no place for hate in our society. We will continue to take robust action against anyone who incites fear or commits crime. Thank you, everyone.”

Visit https://www.northyorkshire.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us/report-crime-incident-suspicion/ to report a crime or to share information with North Yorkshire Police.