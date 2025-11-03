Scarborough property boarded up following complaints of drug-dealing and anti-social behaviour

63 Wreyfield Drive in Scarborough has been closed by York Magistrates Court for three months

Following complaints of drug dealing and anti-social behaviour, 63 Wreyfield Drive in Scarborough has been closed by York Magistrates Court for three months.

Officers from Scarborough’s Neighbourhood Policing Team have been working with partner agencies within the Community Safety Hub, and following complaints from the local community, North Yorkshire Police applied for the closure order which was granted at court on Friday October 31.

PC David Flinton, a Neighbourhoods Officer for Barrowcliff said: “We are working with our community to send the message that drugs and anti-social behaviour is not tolerated.

“We are committed to keeping our communities safe and I hope that this closure order helps in reassuring our residents that we will tackle these problems.”

The court found on the balance of probabilities that a person had engaged in disorderly, offensive or criminal behaviour on the premises, or that the use of the premises had resulted in serious nuisance to members of the public or that there had been disorder near the premises associated with the use of the premises.

The court also found that the order was necessary to prevent the behaviour, nuisance or disorder from continuing, recurring or occurring.

With the court order in place, there is now a prohibition of any person remaining on or entering the premises.

A person commits an offence if they remain on or enter the premises in breach of the closure order, which may result in a maximum of 51 weeks imprisonment, or a fine, or both.

If you see any person entering this address or acting in a manner which you believe they are attempting to enter, call police on 999.