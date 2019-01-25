Scarborough rape trial: Victim begged attacker to leave her alone

A teenager who was followed through Scarborough town centre and raped after a night out has said she tried to escape but was trapped in a corner by her attacker.

The woman was attacked in an alleyway before three passers-by heard her screams and frightened off her attacker.

Mitko Naskov, 19, of Pavilion Square, is on trial charged with rape and attempted rape. He denied the allegations at a court case which began on Thursday.

The victim told officers she had been “upset by something” on her night out and “decided to go home”, taking a route she would not ordinarily use.

She said the attack was a “bit of a blur” but she remembered being “pushed into that corner so I couldn’t move”.

“This man: I just know that he didn’t speak very good English,” she added. “He pushed me to the floor and at this point I was just begging him to leave me alone.

“I was just trying to get away, but I was trapped in the corner and he would just not leave me alone.

The next thing I remember, there were three girls. I was screaming and saying, ‘Please help me; he’s raping me’. They came running over and he ran away.”

A male friend of the victim, who was out with the woman on the night in question, said he saw his friend “really emotional and visibly crying” outside a town centre bar about an hour before the attack.

“We tried to convince her to stay with us, but she was adamant that she was going home and would not tell us anything about why she was so upset,” he said.

“She walked off from the group along St Nicholas Street and was alone. I followed her to try to be supportive and eventually caught up with her. I offered to walk (her) to the taxi rank but she declined. I asked her to contact me when she got home safely, but she never did.”

The trial continues.