Scarborough rapist jailed for seven years following court trial
Craig Anthony Robert Welsh, 37, previously of High Street, Eastfield, was jailed for seven years by York Crown Court on June 26.
Following a trial at which he pleaded not guilty, a jury found him guilty of both offences that took place last year.
Speaking after sentence, investigating officer, Det Con Tracey Brewster of Scarborough CID, said: "Welsh denied the offences during police interviews and subjected his already traumatised victim to the ordeal of a court trial.
"She has shown courage and strength in reporting the crimes and providing the evidence to help secure justice.
"Welsh is a danger to women and is now rightfully serving a prison sentence for what he has done.
"While the lasting affects of the ordeal are traumatic and life-changing for the victim, I hope she can draw some strength from the outcome at court."
Welsh was also issued with a 15-year restraining order and will be on the sex offenders register indefinitely.
Visit the North Yorkshire Police website for advice on reporting sexual offences and seeking professional support.