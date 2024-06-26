Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Scarborough man has been jailed after being found guilty of rape and non-fatal strangulation.

Craig Anthony Robert Welsh, 37, previously of High Street, Eastfield, was jailed for seven years by York Crown Court on June 26.

Following a trial at which he pleaded not guilty, a jury found him guilty of both offences that took place last year.

Speaking after sentence, investigating officer, Det Con Tracey Brewster of Scarborough CID, said: "Welsh denied the offences during police interviews and subjected his already traumatised victim to the ordeal of a court trial.

"She has shown courage and strength in reporting the crimes and providing the evidence to help secure justice.

"Welsh is a danger to women and is now rightfully serving a prison sentence for what he has done.

"While the lasting affects of the ordeal are traumatic and life-changing for the victim, I hope she can draw some strength from the outcome at court."

Welsh was also issued with a 15-year restraining order and will be on the sex offenders register indefinitely.