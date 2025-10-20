Scarborough RNLI rescues injured angler from rocks at Holbeck

Crew Helmet Footage Heading into Holbeck through the surf - Credit: RNLI/Scarborough

Scarborough RNLI’s volunteer crew were tasked by HM Coastguard on Wednesday evening (October 15) to assist in the extraction of an injured angler stranded on rocks at Holbeck.

The Inshore Lifeboat (ILB) John Wesley Hillard IV was paged at 7.05pm following a request from HM Coastguard, who had assessed and stabilized the casualty’s leg injury.

Due to the challenging terrain and limited access by land, a sea-based evacuation was deemed the safest option to minimise further risk.

The lifeboat launched shortly after low tide as the flood tide began.

Weather conditions were relatively favourable, with a clear sky and fair sea state, though a moderate inshore swell added complexity to the operation.

The casualty was safely transferred to Scarborough Lifeboat Station, where ambulance personnel conducted an initial assessment.

A family member then transported the casualty to Scarborough Hospital for further medical evaluation.

Commenting on the rescue, Scarborough RNLI Helm Lee Marton said: “We launched swiftly with a crew of four.

HM Coastguard had done an excellent job stabilising the casualty — we just needed to get them home.

“Conditions were challenging, but teamwork and training made all the difference.”

A spokesperson for the RNLI gave the following advice: “Angling is a popular way to enjoy the coastline, but it’s essential to be properly prepared.

“Between 2019 and 2024, 41 anglers lost their lives while fishing around the UK coast.

“Expert analysis suggests that many of these fatalities might have been prevented had lifejackets been worn.”

For guidance on staying safe while angling, visit: RNLI Angling Safety