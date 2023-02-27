Scarborough robbery: police release CCTV images of men they want to speak to
North Yorkshire Police have issued CCTV images of two men that they would like to speak to in relation to a robbery that took place in Scarborough.
The incident happened at Scalby Gate on Falsgrave Road at 5am on Sunday February 5.
The victim was punched and hit over the head with a bottle before he had cigarettes stolen from him.
Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the two men in the images as they believe that they will have information that will assist the investigation.
Anyone with any information is asked to email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Jessica Roebuck.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote reference number 12230021992 when passing on information.