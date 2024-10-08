Scarborough sex offender jailed for over 15 years for repeated abuse of two children

Martin Shaun Slater was sentenced to 15 years and six months at York Crown Court

A former Scarborough man has been jailed for more than 15 years for the repeated sexual abuse of two children over several years.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Martin Shaun Slater, 53, of no fixed address, previously from Scarborough, was found guilty by jury of 16 child sex offences including:

- four counts of indecent assault on a girl under 16

- engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a girl under 13

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- two counts of sexual touching against a girl aged between 8 and 9

- one count of sexual touching against a girl aged between 8 and 9 including penetration

- eight counts of gross indecency with a boy under 14

The abuse dates back to the 1980s and early 2000s and began when the boy was just seven years old and later when the girl was just five. It continued into their teens.

Slater denied the offences but a jury found him guilty on July 29.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was sentenced to a total of 15 years and six months at York Crown Court on October 7 where he was also issued with a Sexual Harm Prevention Order, two lifelong restraining orders preventing him from contacting either of the victims and placed on the sex offenders register.

The court heard how Slater’s abuse had affected all aspects of the victims’ lives and their mental health as they grew up and into their adulthood, causing immense distress for them and their families.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Leah Gillon of Scarborough CID, said: “Slater has caused immeasurable harm to the victims which has affected all of their lives and that of their families.

“They are to be commended for coming forward and reporting the abuse. As with many victims of abuse they have lived with the trauma caused by Slater for many, many years, before feeling able to report what had happened to them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I hope the guilty verdicts and the sentence handed out to Slater helps them to put a traumatic time in their lives behind them and provides a semblance of closure for them.

“I also hope other victims of abuse feel they can report what happened to them to the police, no matter when it happened, in the knowledge that they will be listened to, we will carry out a thorough investigation and you will be offered professional specialist support.”